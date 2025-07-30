US tariffs on Russian oil imports could hit India hard Business Jul 30, 2025

The US just slapped a 25% tariff on Indian exports, which could cost India over $30 billion—about 0.7% of its GDP for 2025.

This move, announced just days before the August 1 deadline, is a response to India's trade with Russia for oil and military gear, and is in line with an earlier plan for a 26% tariff.