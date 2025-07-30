Oyo-Zostel dispute ends: Supreme Court clears way for Oyo's IPO

Back in 2015, Oyo tried to buy Zostel's hotel business (remember Zo Rooms?). They signed a mostly non-binding deal that talked about giving up to 7% equity to Zostel's investors, but never finalized it. Years of arbitration followed because things were left hanging.

How did the legal battle play out?

A tribunal once told Oyo to honor the deal, but the Delhi High Court later said you can't enforce a contract if key terms were never agreed on—and letting it go through would be unenforceable due to the absence of agreed definitive agreements.

With the Supreme Court siding with Oyo, this closes one of India's longest startup disputes and clears the way for Oyo's IPO dreams.