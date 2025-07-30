SEBI penalizes 11 people in ₹3.87cr Dartshan Orna stock scam
SEBI has hit 11 people with a ₹3.87 crore penalty for manipulating Darshan Orna Ltd (DOL) stock between September 2021 and June 2022.
Using coordinated trades and misleading Telegram tips, they pumped DOL's share price from ₹77 to ₹146.7, while public shareholders shot up by over 300%.
The group pocketed around ₹2.5 crore before getting caught, and now have 45 days to pay up.
Doshi family, Dalal, Gandhi, Jaiswal, Agarwal, Kapadia are all guilty
SEBI found the scheme ran in three layers: Aakash Doshi and his father Dilip bought shares with help from Kevin Kapadia (who used his wife's account), Satyen Dalal pitched in with a ₹46 lakh loan, and Dhanpal Gandhi spread hyped-up stock tips on Telegram channel TBO, joined by Amesh Jaiswal and Jalaj Agarwal.
By faking demand and spreading false info, they tricked regular investors—penalties for each person range from ₹10 lakh to ₹1.2 crore for breaking fair trading rules.