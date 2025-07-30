SEBI penalizes 11 people in ₹3.87cr Dartshan Orna stock scam

Doshi family, Dalal, Gandhi, Jaiswal, Agarwal, Kapadia are all guilty

SEBI found the scheme ran in three layers: Aakash Doshi and his father Dilip bought shares with help from Kevin Kapadia (who used his wife's account), Satyen Dalal pitched in with a ₹46 lakh loan, and Dhanpal Gandhi spread hyped-up stock tips on Telegram channel TBO, joined by Amesh Jaiswal and Jalaj Agarwal.

By faking demand and spreading false info, they tricked regular investors—penalties for each person range from ₹10 lakh to ₹1.2 crore for breaking fair trading rules.