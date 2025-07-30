This OFS was oversubscribed 1,413 times—what's the catch?

Investors betting big on turnaround story

The OFS was run by the promoter Baumann Dekor, offering up to 2.5 lakh shares at a budget-friendly ₹2 each.

Despite being off the market for over a year, Eastern Silk made a comeback—turning the previous fiscal year's ₹12.3 crore loss into nearly ₹4 crore profit and bumping up revenue too.

Investors seem to be betting big on this turnaround story!

