Bharat Semi raises $24 million to develop AI image sensors
Indian startup Bharat Semi has landed $24 million in funding to develop next-generation AI-powered image sensors.
The company has secured design wins with US defense technology company General Atomics and India's Kaynes Semicon, targeting its initial commercial production in 2027.
Their tech could make cameras for smart homes, factories, and even aerospace way more efficient.
Bharat Semi closes all-equity seed round
The all-equity seed round was led by Info Edge Group, South Park Commons, and Indus Bridge Ventures.
Co-founder Vrinda Kapoor said, "Our aim here is to move from sensors to sense-making solutions," for their mission to create affordable, all-in-one sensors that combine capture, processing, and AI, potentially slashing costs by at least 70%.
With a team of 75 across India and the US (and plans to grow in Europe), Bharat Semi is also working on a fab project with the US Space Force as they gear up for bigger things ahead.