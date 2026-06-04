BharatPe and YES Bank launch BharatPe Flex pay-later UPI service Business Jun 04, 2026

BharatPe and YES Bank just rolled out BharatPe Flex, a pay-later UPI service that lets you make payments even if your wallet's empty.

Eligible users can get up to 45 days of interest-free credit, and can pay it back all at once or split it into EMIs over three to 12 months, pretty handy for managing expenses.