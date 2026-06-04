BharatPe and YES Bank launch BharatPe Flex pay-later UPI service
Business
BharatPe and YES Bank just rolled out BharatPe Flex, a pay-later UPI service that lets you make payments even if your wallet's empty.
Eligible users can get up to 45 days of interest-free credit, and can pay it back all at once or split it into EMIs over three to 12 months, pretty handy for managing expenses.
BharatPe Flex quick sign-up and rewards
You can use BharatPe Flex for everything from QR payments and online shopping and travel bookings.
Signing up is quick, fully digital, with approvals within three minutes.
The app helps you track spending and repayments, plus you earn Zillion coins on eligible purchases, which can be swapped for vouchers or utility bill payments.