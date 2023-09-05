Nishant Jain, BharatPe's Chief Business Officer, quits

Business

Nishant Jain, BharatPe's Chief Business Officer, quits

Written by Rishabh Raj September 05, 2023 | 03:31 pm 2 min read

Majority of executives brought in during Ashneer Grover's tenure have now left (Photo credit: LinkedIn/Nishant Jain)

Nishant Jain, the Chief Business Officer (CBO) of BharatPe, has resigned from his position at the fintech firm. He is now set to assume the new role of Executive Director and CBO (Assisted Business) at the discount broking firm Angel One. Jain's departure follows a series of senior-level exits from BharatPe, raising concerns about the company's stability. With a successful track record at Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and Zomato, Jain's expertise will be a valuable addition to Angel One's team.

Jain's impactful tenure at BharatPe

During his tenure at BharatPe, Jain played a pivotal role in scaling up the company's merchant base to 10 million in 2020. He announced his resignation on LinkedIn, stating that his time at BharatPe had been "nothing short of extraordinary." "The past 3.5 years with BharatPe have been nothing short of extraordinary. It has been a thrilling experience, filled with the satisfaction of making a meaningful impact," Jain wrote on LinkedIn.

BharatPe faces a string of senior-level departures

Jain's resignation from BharatPe is part of a larger trend of senior-level exits that the company has experienced in the past year. BharatPe's Chief Operating Officer, Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, left the company last week after four years of service. In the previous year, BharatPe witnessed the resignation of three key senior executives: Vijay Aggarwal, Chief Technology Officer; Nehul Malhotra, Head of PostPe; and Rajat Jain, Chief Product Officer.

Most top executives hired under Ashneer Grover have departed

In 2022, Geetanshu Singla, the Vice President of Technology also resigned, along with Chief Revenue Officer Nishit Sharma. Additionally, Satyam Nathani, one of BharatPe's founding members, left the firm last year. Bhavik Koladiya, a co-founder of BharatPe who oversaw the product and technology aspects of the fintech giant, also made his exit. Most of the top executives hired during Ashneer Grover's tenure as BharatPe's MD and CEO have left the company.

Share this timeline