BharatPe Flex lets you make UPI payments on credit

BharatPe , a financial services and UPI payments firm in India, has launched 'BharatPe Flex.' The innovative solution, powered by YES BANK, is designed to give customers more flexibility and control over their daily UPI transactions. BharatPe Flex enables users to make payments across existing UPI ecosystems with an integrated credit line for managing unexpected expenses seamlessly.

User flexibility Key features of BharatPe Flex BharatPe Flex gives users the choice to either repay in full within the billing cycle or convert the spends into flexible EMIs, according to their repayment preference. They can pay on UPI and settle dues within up to 45 days of an interest-free period. The product also offers a fully digital onboarding and activation journey with approvals within three minutes for eligible users.

CEO's statement Next phase of innovation in digital payments Nalin Negi, CEO of BharatPe, said that UPI has transformed the way India transacts by making payments instant, interoperable, and accessible at scale. He added that as digital payments mature, the next phase of innovation will focus on giving consumers more flexibility and control over their everyday expenses. "BharatPe Flex has been built to address that emerging need by combining the familiarity of UPI with the convenience of credit in a seamless and intuitive manner."

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