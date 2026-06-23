Bharti Airtel increases stake in Africa subsidiary to 79%

Growth potential

Airtel Africa could become a $10 billion revenue company

Bharti Enterprises founder and Chairman Sunil Mittal has said that Airtel Africa could become a $10 billion revenue company in the coming years. He also expects it to be a strong subsidiary of Airtel India, generating handsome returns for the company. The African business has already seen a 29.5% rise in revenue to $6.4 billion in FY26 from $4.9 billion in FY25, largely due to tariff adjustments in Nigeria and foreign exchange gains. Profit for FY26 stood at ₹7,700 crore.