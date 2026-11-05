Bharti Airtel posts 31% jump to ₹8,888cr in September quarter
Business
Bharti Airtel just posted a 31% jump in net profit for the September quarter, reaching ₹8,888 crore (a bit below analyst expectations).
Revenue also climbed 17% year-on-year to ₹60,878 crore, showing the company is still growing strong.
Airtel reports steady gains across segments
Airtel saw steady gains across its businesses. The Africa segment led with 6.7% growth, thanks to new tech rollouts.
In India, mobile revenue grew by 3.4%, helped by 2.9 million smartphone data customers and more premium plans.
The Homes division added 676 K customer additions, and Airtel Business also delivered solid results, proving its strategy is paying off across the board.