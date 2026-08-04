Bharti Airtel Q1FY27 net profit up 37% to ₹8,167cr
Bharti Airtel just posted a solid quarter; net profit shot up 37% to ₹8,167 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1FY27), and revenue rose 18% year-on-year to ₹58,539 crore.
The boost came from more people using their services and higher average revenue per user (now at ₹264 vs. ₹250 last year).
Airtel raises Africa stake over 79%
Airtel's Executive Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal credits their "diversified portfolio and sharp execution" for the results.
In India, they added 5 million new smartphone users and 1 million postpaid customers this quarter. Even their Homes segment grew, bringing in 473,000 customer additions.
On the global front, Airtel Africa grew by 5.7%, and the company upped its stake there to over 79%, showing they're betting big on emerging markets, even though shares dipped slightly today.