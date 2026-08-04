Bharti Airtel Q1FY27 net profit up 37% to ₹8,167cr

Bharti Airtel just posted a solid quarter; net profit shot up 37% to ₹8,167 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1FY27), and revenue rose 18% year-on-year to ₹58,539 crore.

The boost came from more people using their services and higher average revenue per user (now at ₹264 vs. ₹250 last year).