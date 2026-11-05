Bharti Airtel Q2 profit up 24% to ₹10,710cr revenue ₹60,878cr

Airtel led the industry with an average revenue per user (ARPU) of ₹271, a solid 5.8% rise from last year.

Executive Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal pointed to their diverse business and focus on premium services as key reasons for this steady growth.

Africa operations also did well, and in India, mobile revenue saw a healthy boost.

Plus, Airtel is investing in new data centers to keep up with rising digital demand, so expect more upgrades ahead!