Bharti Airtel Q2 profit up 24% to ₹10,710cr revenue ₹60,878cr
Business
Bharti Airtel just posted a strong Q2, with net profit up 24% to ₹10,710 crore and revenue jumping 16.7% to ₹60,878 crore compared to last year.
Despite these big numbers, Airtel's share price dipped slightly by 0.2%, even as the broader market climbed.
Airtel ARPU ₹271 up 5.8%
Airtel led the industry with an average revenue per user (ARPU) of ₹271, a solid 5.8% rise from last year.
Executive Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal pointed to their diverse business and focus on premium services as key reasons for this steady growth.
Africa operations also did well, and in India, mobile revenue saw a healthy boost.
Plus, Airtel is investing in new data centers to keep up with rising digital demand, so expect more upgrades ahead!