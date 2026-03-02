Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal receives GSMA Lifetime Achievement Award
What's the story
Sunil Bharti Mittal, the founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been awarded the prestigious GSMA Lifetime Achievement Award. The honor was presented during a ceremony at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It recognizes Mittal's role in transforming the global telecommunications industry and bridging connectivity gaps across operators, governments, businesses, and billions of consumers around the world.
Telecom giant
Mittal's contributions to global telecom landscape
Under Mittal's guidance, Bharti Airtel has become one of the world's largest mobile operators, catering to over half a billion customers in India and Africa. His pioneering efforts in emerging markets have played a key role in shaping the global telecom landscape. The GSMA Lifetime Achievement Award is a recognition of his exceptional contributions to this industry.
Recognition
Mittal's previous GSMA recognitions and acceptance speech
Mittal had served as the GSMA Chairman from 2017 to 2018. He was previously honored with the GSMA Chairman's Award in 2008 and again in 2016 for his contributions to the global mobile industry. In his acceptance speech, Mittal thanked the GSMA for the award, dedicating it to India's telecom journey, his team at Bharti Enterprises, and Indian telecom companies' global rise.
Vision
Mittal on telecom's role in progress
In his speech, Mittal highlighted the role of telecommunications in creating opportunities, providing essential services, and unleashing human potential. He said, "Helping shape its evolution into a powerful accelerator of modern progress has been a privileged responsibility." He also stressed on working with partners and stakeholders to ensure growth promotes equity and creates lasting opportunities for future generations.