Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal receives GSMA Lifetime Achievement Award

Sunil Bharti Mittal , the founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been awarded the prestigious GSMA Lifetime Achievement Award. The honor was presented during a ceremony at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona . It recognizes Mittal's role in transforming the global telecommunications industry and bridging connectivity gaps across operators, governments, businesses, and billions of consumers around the world.

Telecom giant Mittal's contributions to global telecom landscape Under Mittal's guidance, Bharti Airtel has become one of the world's largest mobile operators, catering to over half a billion customers in India and Africa. His pioneering efforts in emerging markets have played a key role in shaping the global telecom landscape. The GSMA Lifetime Achievement Award is a recognition of his exceptional contributions to this industry.

Recognition Mittal's previous GSMA recognitions and acceptance speech Mittal had served as the GSMA Chairman from 2017 to 2018. He was previously honored with the GSMA Chairman's Award in 2008 and again in 2016 for his contributions to the global mobile industry. In his acceptance speech, Mittal thanked the GSMA for the award, dedicating it to India's telecom journey, his team at Bharti Enterprises, and Indian telecom companies' global rise.

Advertisement