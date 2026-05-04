Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim posts 1st annual profit after cloud pivot Business May 04, 2026

Krutrim, started by Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal, just hit profitability after switching gears from building AI models and chips to offering full-stack AI cloud services.

Its cloud platform was already in use before the late-2025 realignment, and in FY26, it posted their first annual profit with a solid more than 10% profit margin.