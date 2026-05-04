Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim posts 1st annual profit after cloud pivot
Business
Krutrim, started by Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal, just hit profitability after switching gears from building AI models and chips to offering full-stack AI cloud services.
Its cloud platform was already in use before the late-2025 realignment, and in FY26, it posted their first annual profit with a solid more than 10% profit margin.
Krutrim's revenue triples to ₹300cr
Krutrim's revenue tripled to ₹300 crore in FY26, thanks in part to moving all of Ola Group's tech onto Krutrim Cloud.
That made it financially independent and boosted their role in India's AI scene.
Plus, Aggarwal announced a ₹2,000 crore investment and pledged Ola Electric shares worth ₹603 crore.