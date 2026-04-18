BHEL's revenue in FY26 rises 18% to ₹32,350cr

State-owned engineering giant Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has reported an impressive 18% year-on-year growth in its provisional and unaudited turnover for FY 2025-26. The company's revenue stood at around ₹32,350 crore during the financial year. The robust performance is mainly attributed to a surge in order inflows and the strength of BHEL's core power segment.

Order inflow Strong order inflow bolsters BHEL's position BHEL has also witnessed a strong order inflow of about ₹75,000 crore during the fiscal year. This has taken the firm's total outstanding order book to some ₹2.4 lakh crore at the end of FY26. The power segment remained the biggest contributor to this growth, with orders worth around ₹59,000 crore being secured in this space alone.

Diversification Diversification in industrial segment adds to order book The industrial segment also added to BHEL's impressive order book, with fresh orders worth some ₹16,000 crore. These orders came from a range of sectors including transportation, transmission, defense, process industries and industrial equipment. This diversification highlights the company's strong market position across various industries and its ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

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