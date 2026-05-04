BHEL stock jumps nearly 9% after Q4 FY26 EBITDA surge
Business
BHEL's stock shot up nearly 9% on Monday, May 4, 2026, thanks to a standout fourth quarter for FY26.
The company's earnings (EBITDA) more than doubled to ₹1,754 crore, way above what analysts expected.
Revenue also climbed 37% to ₹12,310 crore, mainly because BHEL's power projects performed really well.
BHEL shares hit 52-week high
BHEL's EBITDA margin grew to 14.2%, beating forecasts and showing the company is running more efficiently.
Shares hit a new 52-week high at ₹387.65 and are up 33% this year so far.
Now, investors are watching for BHEL's plans for next year, especially how it will handle industry projects and gas supply challenges.