BHEL's profit just shot up 190%—here's why that's a big deal
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) just pulled off a huge win this quarter, posting a 190% jump in profit to ₹390 crore.
That's almost triple what they made in the October-December quarter of 2024.
The boost came from stronger sales—revenues climbed to ₹8,473 crore—and their core business segments both saw solid growth.
What's driving the numbers (and what could slow them down)
The power segment grew by 13%, and the industry side did even better with a 27% leap.
Profits for the October-December quarter also soared compared to the year-ago period (October-December 2024).
But it's not all smooth sailing.
So, why should you care?
Even with these record profits, BHEL's stock actually dipped 2% today, landing at ₹259.50 on the NSE.
Still, this kind of performance shows India's biggest energy company is stepping up its game in the power sector—a space that matters for jobs and tech innovation.
If you're watching India's growth story or thinking about where future opportunities might pop up, this is one to keep an eye on.