BHEL's profit just shot up 190%—here's why that's a big deal

The power segment grew by 13%, and the industry side did even better with a 27% leap. Profits for the October-December quarter also soared compared to the year-ago period (October-December 2024). But it's not all smooth sailing.

So, why should you care?

Even with these record profits, BHEL's stock actually dipped 2% today, landing at ₹259.50 on the NSE.

Still, this kind of performance shows India's biggest energy company is stepping up its game in the power sector—a space that matters for jobs and tech innovation.

If you're watching India's growth story or thinking about where future opportunities might pop up, this is one to keep an eye on.