Big crypto players buy over 20,000 bitcoin since July 29
Big crypto players have grabbed over 20,000 bitcoin (worth $1.2 billion) since July 29, even though the price is stuck below $65,000.
On August 7, bitcoin traded at $64,320.20 with barely any movement.
This steady buying hints that these investors still believe in bitcoin's future despite the slow market.
US spot bitcoin ETFs attract $754.69 million
US spot bitcoin ETFs pulled in about $754.69 million this week, the strongest showing since April, signaling fresh institutional interest after June's worst month on record.
Analyst Liya Kalchev, Analyst at Nexo, called it "a sharp reversal," noting ETFs have already attracted over $500 million this month.
Still, Kalchev says a real comeback needs bitcoin to close above $65,000, especially with uncertainty around the US Senate's stance on the CLARITY Act, keeping investors cautious.