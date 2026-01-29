Big earnings day: ITC, Vedanta, Tata Motors and more reveal Q3 results

With ITC expected to post a modest profit rise (₹5,176 crore) and Vedanta eyeing strong growth as it moves ahead with its demerger plans, these numbers could sway market mood. Plus, seeing how brands like Maruti Suzuki (profit up 4.1% despite extra costs) performed recently helps everyone—from investors to job seekers—get a feel for where the economy's headed.

What's shaping the results?

Company profits are being influenced by everything from new labor code costs to big business moves like demergers.

The mix of gains (like Maruti Suzuki's profit rise) and setbacks (L&T's profit dip due to provisions) shows just how much is changing behind the scenes in India Inc right now.