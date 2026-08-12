Big tech data center protests threaten $130 billion AI expansion
Big tech's data centers, those massive buildings that keep AI running, are facing serious pushback from local communities.
People are worried about higher utility bills, blasting horrid noise at all hours of the night, and discharging hazardous waste.
In just the first few months of 2026, at least 75 data center projects hit roadblocks from organized protests.
With $130 billion in investments on the line, this growing backlash could slow down the rapid expansion of AI.
Investors price AI cancelation risks
Some of these projects are backed by major banks and private equity firms who now have to weigh social concerns alongside profits.
Even with all the protests, demand for AI keeps climbing, and so does the need for more data centers.
As an anonymous senior official at a foreign lending firm told Reuters, "investors are now becoming more comfortable pricing in cancelation risks as the demand for AI compute grows, like frogs adjusting to boiling water."
It's a tricky balance between tech progress and keeping communities happy (and healthy).