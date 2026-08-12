Big tech data center protests threaten $130 billion AI expansion

Big tech's data centers, those massive buildings that keep AI running, are facing serious pushback from local communities.

People are worried about higher utility bills, blasting horrid noise at all hours of the night, and discharging hazardous waste.

In just the first few months of 2026, at least 75 data center projects hit roadblocks from organized protests.

With $130 billion in investments on the line, this growing backlash could slow down the rapid expansion of AI.