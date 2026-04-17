BigBasket appoints Arpit Jaiswal CGO and promotes Keshav Kumar CPTO
Business
BigBasket just brought in Arpit Jaiswal, a Google Pay veteran, as its new chief growth officer.
At the same time, Keshav Kumar has been promoted to chief product and technology officer after leading engineering for the company.
Jaiswal brings 15-year Google Pay experience
Jaiswal's 15 years at Google India, especially working on user growth for Google Pay, should help BigBasket attract more users and keep them coming back.
Meanwhile, Kumar will now lead product strategy and tech innovation, stepping into a role left vacant since last year.