Bill Ackman bids $64 billion for Universal Music Group

Vincent Bollore retains UMG influence

Bollore still has major influence over UMG and the French media world, even after stepping back from day-to-day work.

While he sold part of his stake before, UMG has only gotten more valuable since then, so he might not want to let go now.

If the deal goes through, shareholders could get a mix of cash and shares in a new US company, but analysts say Bollore may prefer keeping things European.