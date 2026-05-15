Bill Ackman's Pershing Square buys Microsoft shares, cites compelling valuation
Business
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square hedge fund has picked up shares in Microsoft, saying the company is "highly compelling valuation" right now.
This move comes after Microsoft's stock took a hit from slower cloud growth and higher spending, but Ackman isn't worried. He sees big potential ahead.
Ackman backs Azure, M365, $190B plan
Ackman is especially excited about Microsoft's Azure cloud services and its M365 tools like the $30-a-month Copilot AI assistant.
He brushed off worries about rivals like Google or Amazon, and changes with OpenAI, saying Microsoft is at the center of rising AI adoption by businesses.
He also supports Microsoft's bold $190 billion spending plan for 2026 to keep revenue growing.