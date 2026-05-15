Bill Ackman's Pershing Square buys Microsoft shares, cites compelling valuation

Ackman backs Azure, M365, $190B plan

Ackman is especially excited about Microsoft's Azure cloud services and its M365 tools like the $30-a-month Copilot AI assistant.

He brushed off worries about rivals like Google or Amazon, and changes with OpenAI, saying Microsoft is at the center of rising AI adoption by businesses.

He also supports Microsoft's bold $190 billion spending plan for 2026 to keep revenue growing.