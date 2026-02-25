BillDesk buys Worldline's India payment business for €60 million

This is a notable fintech shake-up

This is a notable fintech shake-up following PayU's failed mega-deal with BillDesk.

By combining BillDesk's online strengths with Worldline's Ingenico POS machines, they're building a more complete "pay-anywhere" experience—think digital transactions, QR codes, cross-border payments and more.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals; no expected closing date is given in the source.

For anyone following India's fast-moving fintech scene, this is a major sign of how companies are teaming up to stay ahead.