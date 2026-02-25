BillDesk buys Worldline's India payment business for €60 million
BillDesk, one of India's top digital payment players, just struck a €60 million deal to take over Worldline's India payment business.
This move lets BillDesk plug into Worldline's offline merchant network and bank switching tech, aiming to offer smoother payments both online and in stores.
This is a notable fintech shake-up following PayU's failed mega-deal with BillDesk.
By combining BillDesk's online strengths with Worldline's Ingenico POS machines, they're building a more complete "pay-anywhere" experience—think digital transactions, QR codes, cross-border payments and more.
The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals; no expected closing date is given in the source.
For anyone following India's fast-moving fintech scene, this is a major sign of how companies are teaming up to stay ahead.