Billionaire Lucy Guo's daily routine: Work out, work, repeat
Lucy Guo, 30, recently became one of the youngest self-made female billionaires thanks to ScaleAI's success and a big investment from Meta.
She's known for her intense daily routine—up at 5:30am to work out, then working until midnight.
Guo's thoughts on startup founders' workweeks
Guo says startup founders should expect 90-hour workweeks in the early days, sharing, "When you're first starting your company, it's near impossible to do it without doing that."
While some admire her drive, others—including mental health advocates—are pushing back about burnout and whether nonstop hustle is really worth it.