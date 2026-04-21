Billionbrains Garage Ventures stock jumps 10% after Q4 results

Groww analysts split on outlook

Analysts can't quite agree on the stock: Motilal Oswal is optimistic with a "Buy" rating (target: ₹235), highlighting strong user growth and market share, while JM Financial is more cautious with a "Sell" call (target: ₹150) due to high valuations.

Groww's total transacting users jumped by 25% year-on-year in the quarter to reach 21.6 million, but the company cautioned that prolonged weakness in markets may dampen investor sentiment and affect new user additions and inflows over time.