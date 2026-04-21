Billionbrains Garage Ventures stock jumps 10% after Q4 results
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company behind Groww, saw its stock jump 10% to a new high of ₹216 after posting impressive Q4 results.
Net profit more than doubled to ₹686 crore, and revenue shot up 87% to ₹1,505 crore, thanks in part to a growing user base and fresh features like margin trading.
Groww analysts split on outlook
Analysts can't quite agree on the stock: Motilal Oswal is optimistic with a "Buy" rating (target: ₹235), highlighting strong user growth and market share, while JM Financial is more cautious with a "Sell" call (target: ₹150) due to high valuations.
Groww's total transacting users jumped by 25% year-on-year in the quarter to reach 21.6 million, but the company cautioned that prolonged weakness in markets may dampen investor sentiment and affect new user additions and inflows over time.