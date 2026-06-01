Binance adds US stocks and ETFs with $5 minimum
Business
Binance just made a big move: now you can buy and sell US stocks and ETFs right on its platform.
With access to more than 7,000 options and the ability to invest with as little as $5, it's easier than ever for anyone to jump into traditional markets without leaving the crypto world behind.
Binance competes with Coinbase and Robinhood
Trading is open 24 hours a day, five days a week, so you don't have to worry about missing out after hours.
This update puts Binance in direct competition with platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood, giving users more ways to mix digital assets with classic investments, all in one place.