Binance gets preliminary nod to start operations in Bhutan
What's the story
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has received preliminary approval from Bhutan's Gelephu Central Bank to start regulated digital asset operations in the country. The move is part of Binance's plan to expand into five Asian markets next year. However, it's important to note that this approval is just a first step and not a full license yet.
Growth strategy
Expansion follows a major security breach
Binance's expansion comes after a major security breach last month, which US authorities have tied to North Korea.
The incident saw $6.3 billion stolen from the platform and led to a two-day withdrawal suspension for all users.
However, the company announced earlier this week that it has successfully restored its withdrawal systems.
Market growth
Binance in talks to enter new markets
In a recent interview with Reuters, SB Seker, the head of Binance's Asia-Pacific unit, revealed that the company is in talks with five or six markets. He said three of them are in advanced stages.
While he didn't name the new markets under consideration, Seker did emphasize that South and Southeast Asia are key priorities for Binance's expansion strategy.
Local investment
Strategic move for Binance
The partnership with Bhutan will see Binance establish an operational presence in the country, including local hiring and investment in digital assets.
"Establishing an Asia hub in Gelephu Mindfulness City is a strategic decision that reflects Binance's commitment to operating within clear, progressive regulatory frameworks," Seker said in a statement.