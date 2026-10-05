Biocon Electric files 59L IPO with SEBI, seeks dual listing

The funds raised will mainly cover Biocon Electric's working capital needs (about ₹62.57 crore), with any leftovers used for general business purposes.

Founded in 2019, the company saw its revenue jump nearly 38% during FY2026 to around ₹196.73 crore and posted a solid profit margin of 7.19%.

Most of its distribution partners are based in southern India, showing where it has the strongest reach right now.