Biocon Electric files 59L IPO with SEBI, seeks dual listing
Business
Biocon Electric, a major player in India's electrical products scene, just filed for an IPO with SEBI.
The offering includes 59 lakh shares (48 lakh new ones and 11 lakh being sold by current promoters), and the company aims to get listed on both BSE and NSE.
Biocon Electric earmarks ₹62.57cr working capital
The funds raised will mainly cover Biocon Electric's working capital needs (about ₹62.57 crore), with any leftovers used for general business purposes.
Founded in 2019, the company saw its revenue jump nearly 38% during FY2026 to around ₹196.73 crore and posted a solid profit margin of 7.19%.
Most of its distribution partners are based in southern India, showing where it has the strongest reach right now.