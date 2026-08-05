Biocon posts ₹141 cr net profit, revenue up 10%
Business
Biocon just posted a huge win this quarter: its net profit shot up over four times to ₹141 crore, compared to ₹31.4 crore last year.
This jump was powered by strong growth in its biopharma business, and overall revenue climbed 10% to ₹4,336 crore.
Biopharma revenue rises to ₹3,615 cr
The biopharma segment was the star, growing revenue by 17% to ₹3,615 crore. Biosimilars and generics both saw double-digit growth, helped by new product launches like Yesafili and Aukelso in the US
Even though services revenue dipped, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Shreehas Tambe sounded upbeat about future growth thanks to fresh approvals in Europe and other markets.