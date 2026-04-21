Biocon shares rise after Health Canada approves Bosaya and Vevzuo

Biocon CEO calls approval important milestone

Biocon's CEO called the approval "an important milestone for Biocon," saying it will help millions of patients worldwide get affordable therapies for bone problems.

Investors noticed too: Biocon shares rose 1.49% right after the news, capping off a 10% jump over the past year.

If you are tracking stocks, Hemen Kapadia, Technical Associate at DRChoksey Finserv, recommended buying with an eye on ₹385 as a target price last week.