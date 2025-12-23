Biocon takes full control of adalimumab biosimilar 'Hulio'
Biocon Biologics just scored exclusive global rights to Hulio, a biosimilar version of Adalimumab, from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics.
Under the agreement announced on December 23, 2025, Biocon will take over everything from making to selling Hulio worldwide after successful technology transfer and regulatory approvals—a big step in their plan that kicked off when they bought Viatris's biosimilars business back in 2022.
Fujifilm stays involved as supporter
Fujifilm isn't disappearing though—they'll help cover some development costs for Hulio and support the process while Biocon pays them license fees and royalties for a while.
Production gets going once the tech handover and regulatory green lights are done.
CEO Shreehas Tambe says this deal gives Biocon more flexibility and helps them keep high-quality biologic meds affordable for people with inflammatory diseases.