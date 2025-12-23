Biocon takes full control of adalimumab biosimilar 'Hulio'

Fujifilm stays involved as supporter

Fujifilm isn't disappearing though—they'll help cover some development costs for Hulio and support the process while Biocon pays them license fees and royalties for a while.

Production gets going once the tech handover and regulatory green lights are done.

CEO Shreehas Tambe says this deal gives Biocon more flexibility and helps them keep high-quality biologic meds affordable for people with inflammatory diseases.