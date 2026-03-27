Bitcoin $66,510 amid $14 billion options expiration, Trump Iran warning

Bitcoin and Ethereum drop about 4%

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin and Ethereum both dropped by about 4%, BNB and Solana were among major altcoins that slipped by as much as 8.02%.

Still, Bitcoin has managed to stay within the $50,000 to $70,000 range for nearly 50 days, a sign of strong support.

Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, recommends waiting for a stronger move above $70,000-$72,000 before increasing exposure.