Bitcoin and Ethereum hold firm despite high US Treasury yields
bitcoin and ethereum are keeping their cool even as economic pressures like high US Treasury yields shake up the crypto market.
Right now, bitcoin sits at $83,294 (down just 0.59% in 24 hours) and ethereum is at $2,678 (down 0.95%).
Meanwhile, popular altcoins like BNB and Solana have dropped more sharply, by up to 3.04%.
Experts highlight bitcoin support at $83,200
Crypto experts think bitcoin's steady price shows there's still strong demand behind it.
Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, points out that holding firm after September's rally suggests solid support in the market.
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, notes bitcoin bounced back from $82,500 but hasn't reached the $87,000 area reached earlier this month; he says $83,200 is a key level to watch.
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, adds that immediate support sits around $83,200-$83,400 and these support and resistance levels really shape where things go next for crypto prices.
Ethereum faces $2,700 to $2,720 resistance
ethereum's resistance zone ($2,700 to $2,720) is important.
Experts suggest watching macro trends and ETF flows closely.
Overall crypto market cap is at $2.85 trillion right now.