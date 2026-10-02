Bitcoin briefly hits $86,885 as markets await US jobs data
Business
Bitcoin briefly topped $86,885 on Friday before settling close to $86,000, a 1.5% daily jump and is up 3% for October so far.
The buzz? Everyone's waiting on new US jobs data, with unemployment expected to hold at 4.1% and job growth slowing compared to last month.
Bitcoin steady between $82,000 and $85,000
Even with the US dollar getting stronger (usually bad news for crypto), Bitcoin is holding its ground.
Rising US bond yields have kept Bitcoin trading between $82,000 and $85,000 lately.
Meanwhile, the euro has dropped to its lowest in over a year as economic worries grow in Europe, especially around France's finances.