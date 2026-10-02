Bitcoin climbs above $86,000 as ETFs drive investor demand
Bitcoin just crossed the $86,000 mark this Friday, extending its rebound into a third straight week. The big push is coming from strong interest by major investors through ETFs.
So far, Bitcoin has jumped 40% in the three months through September; its best run since late 2024, as more people are feeling confident about riskier assets, especially with October usually being a good month for crypto.
Bitcoin holds amid Fed, Senate setbacks
Even with recent bumps like the US Senate's failure to advance a highly anticipated crypto regulation bill and a Fed rate hike, Bitcoin has held its ground.
The market's bouncing back after last year's dip, and October has been a winning month for Bitcoin in most of the past 15 years.
Plus, all eyes are on next week's Token2049 conference in Singapore: it could bring fresh insights and keep the optimism going.