Bitcoin's value slides over 50% amid broader crypto slump

Bitcoin 's value has plummeted by over 50% in the last three months. The cryptocurrency hit a low of $63,000 on Thursday, its lowest price in over a year and half of its all-time high of $126,000 in October 2025. The decline is part of a broader slump in the crypto market that has affected companies heavily invested in Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

Market trends Bitcoin's value soared during Trump's presidency Bitcoin's value soared during Donald Trump's presidency in 2024 and 2025, reaching $100,000 for the first time in December 2024 and peaking at an all-time high of $126,210.50 on October 6 last year. However, the cryptocurrency has seen a sharp decline over the past few months, especially in January and early February. The global crypto market has lost $2 trillion since early October amid this downturn.

Market impact Cryptocurrency ventures backed by the Trump family affected Cryptocurrency ventures backed by the Trump family have also been affected by Bitcoin's decline. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, has lost over 30% this year alone. The crypto market is also facing regulatory challenges with some Democrats and watchdogs in the US raising concerns about Trump's potential conflicts of interest regarding cryptocurrencies and lack of regulation under his administration.

Corporate challenges Investor companies under pressure As Bitcoin's value has plummeted, investor companies holding Bitcoin and other digital assets have also come under heavy pressure. Publicly listed firms that invested heavily in crypto last year, encouraged by Trump's pro-crypto stance, are now facing severe market headwinds. MicroStrategy's Bitcoin-focused arm has seen its shares fall from $457 in July to $111.27 on Thursday, their lowest since August 2024.

