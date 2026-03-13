Bitcoin crosses $71,500 mark for 1st time in a week Business Mar 13, 2026

Bitcoin just shot up to nearly $71,500 (about ₹66.1 lakh), its best in a week, as investor nerves eased after steady US jobless numbers.

Ethereum followed suit, trading around $2,100 (₹1.9 lakh).

In India, bitcoin and ethereum were around ₹66.1 lakh and ₹1.9 lakh, respectively, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker.