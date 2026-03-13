Bitcoin crosses $71,500 mark for 1st time in a week
Business
Bitcoin just shot up to nearly $71,500 (about ₹66.1 lakh), its best in a week, as investor nerves eased after steady US jobless numbers.
Ethereum followed suit, trading around $2,100 (₹1.9 lakh).
In India, bitcoin and ethereum were around ₹66.1 lakh and ₹1.9 lakh, respectively, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker.
Institutional demand surges as bitcoin holds above $70,000
Crypto's upbeat mood is getting a boost from both social media chatter and strong interest from big investors.
Akshat Siddhant points out that bitcoin holding above $70,000 shows solid support from global trends.
Even with some caution in futures trading, institutional demand is clear: US spot bitcoin ETFs pulled in over $120 million (₹1,135 crore) across March 11-12 alone.