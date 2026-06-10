Bitcoin dips below $60,000 as investors favor huge IPOs

IPOs and ETF outflows drag Bitcoin

Major IPOs like SpaceX ($1.75 trillion) and Anthropic ($1 trillion) are pulling big investors away from Bitcoin right now.

On top of that, more people are selling off their Bitcoin ETF shares because inflation is sticking around and job markets are strong.

Even Strategy, the biggest corporate holder, sold some tokens in May (despite promising not to), but later bought more to calm nerves.