Bitcoin down 13% after 13-day ETF outflows and AI-semiconductor interest Business Jun 05, 2026

Bitcoin is down about 13% this week, marking its biggest drop since February.

What's behind the slide? Investors are pulling money out of Bitcoin ETFs at record rates for 13 days in a row, which has shrunk total assets from $107.8 billion to $82.8 billion.

Plus, excitement around AI and semiconductor stocks is drawing attention (and cash) away from crypto.