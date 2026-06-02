Bitcoin drops 6% below $67,000 with largest liquidations since February Business Jun 02, 2026

Bitcoin dropped 6% on June 2, sliding to below $67,000 and sparking over $1 billion in liquidations, the biggest since February.

That's still well below its all-time high of about $126,000 reached in October.

Investors are feeling uneasy right now, with ongoing selling pressure and global tensions, especially in Iran, adding to the uncertainty.