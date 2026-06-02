Bitcoin drops 6% below $67,000 with largest liquidations since February
Bitcoin dropped 6% on June 2, sliding to below $67,000 and sparking over $1 billion in liquidations, the biggest since February.
That's still well below its all-time high of about $126,000 reached in October.
Investors are feeling uneasy right now, with ongoing selling pressure and global tensions, especially in Iran, adding to the uncertainty.
US bitcoin ETFs see $3.5B outflows
Strategy Inc. sold $2.5 million worth of bitcoin, its first sale since late 2022, which didn't help market confidence.
Meanwhile, US bitcoin ETFs have seen money flowing out for 11 days straight, with almost $3.5 billion withdrawn over that stretch.
Experts warn prices could fall further
Experts warn that fading institutional interest and cautious vibes could push prices down further.
If bitcoin stays under $70,000 for a while, it might signal a bigger shift in how the market moves, so buckle up if you're watching crypto right now.