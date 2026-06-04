Bitcoin drops to $61,322 as investors sell for IPOs

Selloff triggers $1.3B crypto liquidations

Since bitcoin is easy to trade and turn into cash, it's become the go-to for investors looking to free up funds for these upcoming IPOs.

This selloff has spilled over into other cryptocurrencies too (ether hit its lowest level since April 2025) and led to $1.3 billion in liquidations within a day.

Even US bitcoin ETFs saw record outflows over nearly two weeks.

With SpaceX holding $1.45 billion in bitcoin and Elon Musk's influence looming large, its IPO could stir even more volatility across the crypto market.