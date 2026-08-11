Bitcoin drops to $63,906 while Ethereum falls to $1,871

Bitcoin slipped to $63,906 (down 1.64%) and Ethereum dropped to $1,871 (down 2.33%) on Tuesday as crypto markets faced fresh volatility and global uncertainties.

Most big altcoins like BNB, XRP, Solana, and Cardano also fell, though Tron, Hyperliquid, and Dogecoin managed small gains.

The overall crypto market cap shrank by 1.24% to $2.19 trillion.