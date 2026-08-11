Bitcoin drops to $63,906 while Ethereum falls to $1,871
Bitcoin slipped to $63,906 (down 1.64%) and Ethereum dropped to $1,871 (down 2.33%) on Tuesday as crypto markets faced fresh volatility and global uncertainties.
Most big altcoins like BNB, XRP, Solana, and Cardano also fell, though Tron, Hyperliquid, and Dogecoin managed small gains.
The overall crypto market cap shrank by 1.24% to $2.19 trillion.
Analysts attribute slide to long liquidations
Analysts say long liquidations pushed Bitcoin down from the $65,000-$65,500 region while Ethereum struggled to stay above $1,900; support levels sit around $63,600 for Bitcoin and $1,860 for Ethereum.
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, recommends caution with leverage below $66,800 as selling pressure remains strong.
Still, both coins ended the week slightly up, showing the market's resilience even during a bumpy ride driven by inflation worries and macroeconomic uncertainty.