Bitcoin eases in Asia after 4-day rally, falls to $85,500
Bitcoin just cooled off a bit in Asia after a wild four-day rally, dropping to around $85,500 from its US peak of $87,381.
Still, it's up a solid $10,000 from last week's low, so crypto fans aren't exactly panicking.
This jump happened alongside rebounds in other risky assets like stocks.
US SEC clears blockchain securities trading
A few things fueled Bitcoin's rise: the US SEC gave blockchain-based securities trading the green light, which boosted market vibes.
Even with the Federal Reserve's first interest-rate increase in more than three years and some stalled regulation efforts in the US digital assets have held strong, helped by big ETF inflows and fresh buys from Michael Saylor's Strategy Inc.
While Bitcoin hasn't hit its all-time high of $126,000 yet, it's still lagging equities and gold while capital and attention moved to AI.
But with oil prices high and investors eyeing AI stocks now, some experts warn things could get bumpy if market conditions shift.