Bitcoin, Ethereum push global crypto market past $4 trillion

Bitcoin and Ethereum aren't just buzzwords—they've become investment benchmarks for those looking for alternatives to gold. Their strong prices (₹1 crore for Bitcoin and ₹3.7 lakh for Ethereum) keep them prominent in portfolios, even as new coins pop up.

Altcoins show mixed results; market sentiment improves

Big players ("whales") are moving thousands of Bitcoins daily and pulling coins off exchanges—signs they're in it for the long haul.

Anticipated lower interest rates are also making it easier for money to flow into crypto.

Meanwhile, altcoins like Binance Coin and Solana are gaining ground, but some like XRP have slipped, while Dogecoin has held steady.

The mood is cautiously optimistic heading into Q4.