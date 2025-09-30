Bitcoin, Ethereum push global crypto market past $4 trillion
The global crypto market just crossed $4 trillion in September 2024, with Bitcoin steady near $114,000 and Ethereum holding above $4,200.
These two giants now make up nearly 87% of the entire market.
BTC, ETH are now investment benchmarks
Bitcoin and Ethereum aren't just buzzwords—they've become investment benchmarks for those looking for alternatives to gold.
Their strong prices (₹1 crore for Bitcoin and ₹3.7 lakh for Ethereum) keep them prominent in portfolios, even as new coins pop up.
Altcoins show mixed results; market sentiment improves
Big players ("whales") are moving thousands of Bitcoins daily and pulling coins off exchanges—signs they're in it for the long haul.
Anticipated lower interest rates are also making it easier for money to flow into crypto.
Meanwhile, altcoins like Binance Coin and Solana are gaining ground, but some like XRP have slipped, while Dogecoin has held steady.
The mood is cautiously optimistic heading into Q4.