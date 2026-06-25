Bitcoin falls below $60,000, hits lowest since October 2024

Market dynamics

Bitcoin options contracts expiry approaching

The market decline comes just ahead of the expiry of around $10 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts on Friday. This is according to data from Deribit cited by Bloomberg. Bitcoin fell as much as 5.4% during trading, hitting a low of about $59,023 before recovering slightly later in the day. Unlike previous crypto market crashes where small investors supported the market by buying during price dips, many retail investors are now looking at AI stocks instead of cryptocurrencies.