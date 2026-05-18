Bitcoin falls to $76,711 amid U.S.-Iran conflict, Ether, Solana slide

Heavy selling wipes $550 million longs

Heavy selling led to $550 million in bullish crypto positions being wiped out during early Asian hours, per Coinglass.

Bitcoin ETFs saw more than $1 billion pulled out last week, the most since late January.

Traders are watching the $77,500 mark closely and picked up about $38 million in put options for May 18, signaling caution.

Analyst Rachael Lucas says support sits around $76,000 to $76,800 and a close above $80,000 could ease the pressure.