Bitcoin hits lowest level since July
What's the story
Bitcoin has witnessed a major fall of over 13% in the last week, hitting its lowest level since July. The cryptocurrency was trading at $64,255 today. This decline has been attributed to persistent ETF outflows and higher-than-expected US inflation rates. These factors have driven investors away from risk assets like Bitcoin, resulting in nearly $1.7 billion worth of leveraged positions being liquidated.
Market impact
Ethereum, altcoins bleed
Along with Bitcoin, Ethereum has also witnessed a fall of 14.77% in the last week.
Major altcoins such as BNB, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Tron, Hyperliquid, and Cardano have all fallen by up to 18.23%.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen $1.91 billion in outflows over the last seven sessions.
ETF trends
Inflation data weigh on Bitcoin
Meanwhile, October's Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 0.4%, above the expected 0.3%. This has increased the probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December to 94%.
The market is now watching Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's remarks, NVIDIA's earnings, and Anthropic's IPO debut later this week for further direction.
Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex, said Bitcoin needs to reclaim $67,000 with $62,000 as key support.