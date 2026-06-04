Bitcoin fell to $61,500 rebounded to $64,000 amid $1.76B liquidations Business Jun 04, 2026

Bitcoin had a wild day, dropping to $61,500 before rebounding to $64,000 on Thursday.

Over 284,000 traders got caught in the action as $1.76 billion was liquidated across the crypto market, mostly thanks to ETF outflows, global tensions, and some technical breakdowns.