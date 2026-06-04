Bitcoin fell to $61,500 rebounded to $64,000 amid $1.76B liquidations
Business
Bitcoin had a wild day, dropping to $61,500 before rebounding to $64,000 on Thursday.
Over 284,000 traders got caught in the action as $1.76 billion was liquidated across the crypto market, mostly thanks to ETF outflows, global tensions, and some technical breakdowns.
Altcoins slide as ETF demand softens
Bitcoin fell 3% before recovering; Ethereum slipped 2% to $1,809.
Big altcoins like BNB, XRP, Solana, and Cardano dropped up to 5%. Only Tron and Hyperliquid managed small gains.
With weak ETF demand and macro uncertainty lingering, investors are keeping an eye on upcoming US economic reports ahead of the Fed's meeting on June 16-17, 2026.