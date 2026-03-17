Bitcoin hits 2-month high as gold loses sheen
Bitcoin jumped over 4% on Tuesday, reaching $75,921, the highest it's been since early February.
The rally comes as markets hope tensions in the Middle East are easing.
So far this March, Bitcoin is up more than 12%, while gold has declined around 5% this month.
Major money is moving into Bitcoin
Big money is flowing into Bitcoin, with $1.57 billion from major buyers and another $783 million through ETFs, showing strong confidence even when things get shaky worldwide.
More people are holding onto their coins long term, hinting that investors see Bitcoin as a safe bet when uncertainty hits.
Key levels to watch for in the near term
With falling oil prices and a bigger appetite for risk, Bitcoin is now testing resistance around $73,000 to $75,000.
If it breaks through, experts think it could aim for roughly $80,600-$85,000, but if it closes the week below $68,000, that bullish momentum could fade fast.